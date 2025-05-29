Sixth defendant sentenced in connection with violent Dallas hotel drug trafficking ring, prosecutors say

A sixth participant in what prosecutors described as a violent drug trafficking ring operating out of a Dallas hotel has been sentenced to 18 years in federal prison, federal authorities said Thursday.

U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas

Kenneth Ray Peters, 44, of Dallas, previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy, which involved using rooms at the BuZen Suites Hotel on West Northwest Highway to distribute fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs.

24/7 drug operation setup

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas, the drug distribution hubs operated continuously and were outfitted with serving stations, digital scales and surveillance cameras.

Routine violence at hotel

Prosecutors said Peters admitted that violence was routine at the hotel, including beatings, pistol-whipping and burning a female customer's foot after she passed out from using drugs purchased there. The operation also employed individuals to prepare and package drugs for distribution.

Multiple search warrants were executed in April 2023, leading to the seizure of various drugs, counterfeit pills, firearms — including an AK-47 and an AR-15 — body armor and drug paraphernalia.

Other sentences in case

Previously sentenced in the case were:

Derrick Alan Richardson – 54 months (December 2024)

Antoine Marquin Thompson-Stevens – 108 months (January 2025)

Keenan Bernard Allen ("King") and Glenn Malcolm Blair ("Slim") – 240 months each (March 2025)

Corey Lanard Allen Jr. – 192 months (May 2025)

Investigation and law enforcement

The case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Dallas Police Department.