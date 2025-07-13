Dallas honors flood victims with candlelight vigil at Munger Place Church

Sunday night, dozens of North Texans gathered at Munger Place Church to honor the victims affected by the deadly floods that took place in the Texas Hill Country just last week.

As the names of the victims who died were read, a candle was lit to honor each one.

"We're here tonight to bear witness to the fact that these families do not have to walk alone, and part of the answer to why is you," said Rev. Edlen Cowley, Senior Pastor, Munger Place Church.

Community members said the past week has been extremely difficult, but that it's times like these when support is needed the most.

"I could just imagine the toll it's taken on families and especially seeing some of the ages of the victims, 8 years old, 16 years old," said Kevin Lee.

The catastrophic event killed more than 100 people, and at least 160 others remain missing, many of whom have ties to North Texas.

"Knowing that people in this area, the Dallas area, lost family members and had people down there, and you can see how close it is to the community… Knowing that someone else close to us lost their lives is, can almost feel the same," said Lee.

As the community held a moment of silence, they want the families at the forefront to know they are surrounded by love.

"You are not alone; we have a whole community walking alongside and praying for you," said Lizzy Blaising.