Dallas mom charged with murder after "intentionally" leaving 15-month-old in a hot car, Frisco police say

A Dallas mother has been arrested after Frisco police determined she "intentionally" left her 15-month-old child in a hot car earlier this month.

Detectives with the Frisco Police Department responded to Medical City Plano the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 16, after someone alerted law enforcement of an infant death in the 3200 block of Preston Road.

Vanessa Esquivel Frisco Police Department

From the investigation, detectives learned that the mother, 27-year-old Vanessa Esquivel of Dallas, arrived at her workplace around 2 p.m. Saturday. Investigators believe that Esquivel "intentionally left her 15-month-old child for over two hours in a vehicle she knew did not have working air conditioning with an outside temperature of at least 95 degrees."

Frisco Detectives say because Esquivel "intentionally" left the child in the vehicle, resulting in the child's death, her actions "met the statutory requirements of Murder."

A warrant was obtained for her arrest and she was arrested by the Dallas Police Department before being transferred to the custody of Frisco officers on Aug 20.

Esquivel was later transferred to the Collin County Jail, and her bond is set at $250,000. The offense in this case is a 1st degree Felony and carries a punishment of 5 years to life in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The Frisco Police Department is asking for anyone with information on the incident to contact the department's non-emergency number (972-292-6010).