Saturday starts cool after cold front; weekend to stay pleasant across North Texas

It's a cooler start Saturday, thanks to a cold front that swung across the area Friday night. Lows were in the upper 40s, but temperatures will be on the incline throughout the day, topping out in the low 60s.

Expect mostly sunny skies and winds from the north gusting up to 20 mph throughout Saturday.

Saturday night will be mostly clear, perfect viewing weather for the first supermoon of 2026.

A supermoon, according to NASA, refers to when a full moon is at its closest point to the Earth. Saturday night's supermoon is referred to as the "wolf moon" simply due to the fact that wolves howl at twilight in the winter months.

Sunday will be pleasant once again, but a couple of degrees warmer in the afternoon. Cloud cover will increase due to moisture returning with winds shifting from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

The warming trend starts next week.

Monday highs will rise well above average into the 70s, and by Tuesday, highs will near record-breaking levels once again. Thankfully, a cold front is forecasted to move through North Texas Thursday into Friday, knocking temperatures down around 10 degrees.

The next chance of rain starts Wednesday night into Thursday.