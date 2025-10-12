Fire danger expected across North Texas as hot, windy conditions continue

It's another dry and warmer-than-average day for North Texas. Mostly sunny skies, as well as highs in the low 90s, are forecast again.

There is elevated fire danger Sunday for counties along and west of the I-35 corridor due to the relative humidity being around 20 to 30%, winds gusting up to 25 mph, dry fuels and warm temperatures. Any flame that ignites has the potential of spreading rapidly, so do your part and avoid activities that may cause a flare.

A high-pressure system is dominating in the upper levels this week, which will keep North Texas warmer than average and dry.

However, there is an upper-level low and a surface front that will bring a change in the forecast next weekend. Models are still not fully agreeing with each other on the temperature and the chances of rainfall expected. Regardless, confidence is increasing that there will be a cool down and a chance for some rain.