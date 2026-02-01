Warmth and rain chances return to North Texas this week

Happy February!

The last month was interesting. January was considered average climatology-wise, but the month was riddled with temperature extremes. The first half of the month was very warm, and the end was very cold.

February in North Texas typically starts with highs in the upper 50s and gradually warms by the end of the month. In addition, we gain around 50 minutes of daylight.

Sunday was a cold start, but it won't stay freezing for long; the warming trend starts. Temperatures quickly rebound into the low 40s by lunch, and the high in the afternoon will be around 53 degrees for DFW. Expect lots of sunshine and wind from the southwest, around 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures continue to climb into the upper 60s on Groundhog Day. Winds will also kick up, gusting up to 20 mph at times.

The next weather-maker is a cold front that will move through North Texas on Tuesday. Most of the area will stay dry, but those along and east of I-35 have a fair chance for some showers.

Wednesday is cooler and seasonal, then a ridge builds and brings the sunshine as well as warmer temperatures for the weekend.