Watch CBS News
Local News

Rain, cooler temperatures on the way to North Texas after one more 90-degree day

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

North Texas is starting out Thursday in the 70s, with highs reaching 90 across the Metroplex for the final time this week.

A strong cold front is approaching and will move into the region on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will drop into the 60s and wind gusts will increase to as high as 40 mph. The front will also bring rain, and parts of the region will have a 50% chance of showers Thursday night into Friday.

futurecast-101526.png

This weekend, morning lows will drop into the 40s for most of the region, and some spots north of the Metroplex will dip into the 30s. Sunday will be the coolest morning of the season.

The cool weather will not last long, as temperatures are set to warm back up to the 80s by the middle of next week.

7-day-101526.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue