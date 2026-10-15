Rain, cooler temperatures on the way to North Texas after one more 90-degree day

North Texas is starting out Thursday in the 70s, with highs reaching 90 across the Metroplex for the final time this week.

A strong cold front is approaching and will move into the region on Thursday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will drop into the 60s and wind gusts will increase to as high as 40 mph. The front will also bring rain, and parts of the region will have a 50% chance of showers Thursday night into Friday.

This weekend, morning lows will drop into the 40s for most of the region, and some spots north of the Metroplex will dip into the 30s. Sunday will be the coolest morning of the season.

The cool weather will not last long, as temperatures are set to warm back up to the 80s by the middle of next week.