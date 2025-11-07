Sunny, warm weather continues for North Texas until weekend cold front brings lows in the 30s on Monday

The stretch of above-normal temperatures continues Friday in North Texas. High temperatures will be in the low 80s with sunny skies.

The trend continues into Saturday afternoon before a strong cold front sweeps through the area in the evening, ushering in the coldest air of the season.

Plan for a chilly, windy and sunny Sunday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s and winds from the north gusting up to 35 mph.

Temperatures will fall to near freezing in the Metroplex on Sunday night into Monday morning. Some outlying areas will dip into the upper 20s.

The First Alert weather team issued a First Alert Weather Day for Monday due to the morning cold. The National Weather Service will likely issue frost or freeze advisories as well.

Monday's afternoon temperatures will top out in the mid-50s. The region will warm back to 70 on Tuesday, which is Veterans Day.