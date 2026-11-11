Warm Veteran's Day in North Texas before multiple cold fronts drop temperatures, bring rain

Veteran's Day is starting out in the 50s and 60s with pockets of fog developing across parts of North Texas. Later in the day, temperatures will reach highs of close to 80, which is about 10-15 degrees above average.

A cold front will move through the region later on Wednesday, bringing cooler temperatures Thursday morning across North Texas in the mid-50s. Another cold front will come on Thursday, bringing cooler air again on Friday morning. Afternoon highs on Friday will top out in the lower 70s.

The cooling trend continues through the weekend. Clouds will increase on Saturday, keeping temperatures in the upper 60s ahead of a system that could bring us widespread rain by Sunday.

Light to moderate rain will be possible on Sunday, with some spots potentially seeing up to 1 inch of rainfall. Anyone with outdoor plans on Sunday may need to make alternate plans.