Rain, storms entering Metroplex Sunday morning, with winds gusting over 40 mph

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to a cold front that will spark up storms throughout the day. This will cause disruptions to outdoor festivities, including the FIFA World Cup match at Dallas Stadium.

The front ignited storms along the Red River Valley this morning. More scattered storms are anticipated across the Metroplex in the late morning and afternoon.

By the evening storms are likely to move southward, but it dependent on where the front stalls. The highest concern is gusty winds, frequent lightning and flooding.

Despite the storms, Sunday is going to be hot. Expect cloudy skies with breeze from the southwest eventually shifting from the northeast. The high will be 86 degrees with a heat index in the 90s for the metroplex.

On Monday, more scattered storms are expected in the morning and afternoon with activity moving south through the day. Conditions will clear by Monday evening.

Tuesday through Thursday there is a lull in activity, the sun will shine and temperatures will rise, eventually reaching into the upper 90s by Thursday.

The holiday weekend will see more opportunities for rain. Outdoor festivities celebrating Juneteenth and Father's Day may be impacted.