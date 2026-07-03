Watch CBS News
Local News

Hot summer weather in North Texas for 4th of July weekend

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

North Texas started Friday morning warm and muggy once again, and conditions will stay that way into the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures in the lower 100s. There is a slim 10% chance for a few isolated showers or storms later in the day.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday weekend, expect the typical summer-like pattern to continue. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 100-105 degrees. 

july-4-heat.png

The 10% chance of an isolated storm continues on Saturday, with the best chance to the east of the Metroplex. Sunday has a 20% chance for a storm or two.

The slim rain chances continue into next week with highs slightly above average in the mid- to upper 90s. Stay cool and have a happy 4th of July!

7-day-070326.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue