Hot summer weather in North Texas for 4th of July weekend

North Texas started Friday morning warm and muggy once again, and conditions will stay that way into the afternoon with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures in the lower 100s. There is a slim 10% chance for a few isolated showers or storms later in the day.

Looking ahead to the 4th of July holiday weekend, expect the typical summer-like pattern to continue. Highs will be in the upper 90s, with feels-like temperatures ranging from 100-105 degrees.

The 10% chance of an isolated storm continues on Saturday, with the best chance to the east of the Metroplex. Sunday has a 20% chance for a storm or two.

The slim rain chances continue into next week with highs slightly above average in the mid- to upper 90s. Stay cool and have a happy 4th of July!