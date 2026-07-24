High heat and humidity continue in North Texas, with heat advisory issued for Friday afternoon

Friday is starting out warm and muggy, which will turn into a hot and humid afternoon. A heat advisory is in place, as feels-like temperatures will be as hot as 107.

Winds from the south and the remnants of Bertha will bring partly to mostly cloudy skies and an increase in humidity. There is a slim 10% chance of rain, mainly to the south of the Metroplex.

Triple-digit heat returns this weekend, and will remain that way well into next week. More heat alerts are likely to be issued.

By Monday, the feels-like temperature will reach 109. Actual temperatures will reach 105 by the middle of the week.

Anyone planning to spend time outside should practice heat safety tips: try to stay in the shade, take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.