February ending with spring-like temperatures in North Texas

North Texas started Thursday off cool, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s and isolated areas of fog. The colder air will not last long, with high temperatures Thursday afternoon rising to the low 80s.

The skies will be partly cloudy, with breezy conditions. Wind gusts could reach up to 20 mph.

The weather stays quiet and warm into the weekend, with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s through Sunday. A cold front will move through the region Sunday into Monday which will drop afternoon highs into the upper 60s.

Rain chances will slowly increase into the middle of next week, with Wednesday and Thursday looking to have the highest chance at 30%.

The Climate Prediction Center estimates that North Texas will to receive above-normal precipitation late next week, which will help with the drought-like conditions in the area.

Expect high temperatures for the first week of March to stay above average, with the trend likely continuing into the second week as well.