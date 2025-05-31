It's a beautiful Saturday in North Texas. Expect sunny skies ahead of possible storms early next week

Good Saturday morning!

It's beautiful with sunny skies and drier air in place.

Unfortunately, Dallas-Fort Worth has an Air Quality Alert. Those sensitive groups with upper respiratory issues will want to limit their time outdoors.

But it's a great day to be poolside with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Riley and Maggie are enjoying their pool party!

The First Weather Alert Team will be watching for a complex of storms to drop south from Oklahoma overnight into early Sunday morning.

An isolated storm may produce gusty winds and small hail, mainly in the northeast areas.

Any residual boundaries from the morning's convection could spark a few afternoon storms, mainly south of I-20.

Once again, an isolated storm with small hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

After a quiet Monday, the focus shifts to Tuesday evening when the next disturbance arrives.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas west of I-35 for the potential of strong to severe storms.

Keep the umbrellas handy next week with another unsettled pattern setting up and daily rain chances.

Temperatures will remain near normal.

Enjoy your Saturday!