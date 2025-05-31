Watch CBS News
It's a beautiful Saturday in North Texas. Expect sunny skies ahead of possible storms early next week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Good Saturday morning!

It's beautiful with sunny skies and drier air in place.

Unfortunately, Dallas-Fort Worth has an Air Quality Alert. Those sensitive groups with upper respiratory issues will want to limit their time outdoors.

weather-1.png

But it's a great day to be poolside with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Riley and Maggie are enjoying their pool party!

weather-2.png

The First Weather Alert Team will be watching for a complex of storms to drop south from Oklahoma overnight into early Sunday morning.

An isolated storm may produce gusty winds and small hail, mainly in the northeast areas.

weather-3.png
weather-4.png

Any residual boundaries from the morning's convection could spark a few afternoon storms, mainly south of I-20.

Once again, an isolated storm with small hail and gusty winds can't be ruled out.

weather-5.png
weather-6.png

After a quiet Monday, the focus shifts to Tuesday evening when the next disturbance arrives.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted areas west of I-35 for the potential of strong to severe storms.

weather-7.png
weather-8.png

Keep the umbrellas handy next week with another unsettled pattern setting up and daily rain chances.

Temperatures will remain near normal.

weather-9.png

Enjoy your Saturday!

Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

