Flood watch in effect as scattered showers and storms continue across North Texas

Scattered showers and storms will continue Monday and increase in coverage around midday into the early afternoon.

Localized flooding is possible with high rain rates. Please remember to turn around and don't drown.

Temperatures remain below normal, with many locations staying in the 80s.

Spotty showers and storms will continue Tuesday and Wednesday before North Texas dries out Thursday.

An isolated strong storm with small hail and gusty winds is possible Tuesday.

As the sunshine returns later this week, temperatures return to normal in the mid-90s.

High humidity will lead to temperatures feeling like the triple digits, up to 105-107 degrees.

Unfortunately, the rain isn't done for Central Texas and the Hill Country.

The disturbance that brought the heavy rainfall will shift southwest Monday, but more heavy rain is possible before it does so.

A Flood Watch is in effect for the area until 7 p.m. as an additional 2"-4" and isolated amounts up to 10" are possible.

It is very difficult to pinpoint where the thunderstorms with the heaviest rain will develop, so please remain alert to flash flood warnings.