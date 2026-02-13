Highs near 80 on Friday in North Texas before heavy rain arrives

Friday's high temperature will reach close to 80, well above the average of 61 degrees. There will be mostly cloudy with winds from the south around 5 to 10 mph.

There is a chance for severe weather overnight for counties to the northwest of the Metroplex. A First Alert Weather day is in effect for Saturday, for disruptive rain and the chance of some isolated severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a marginal risk, level 1 out of 5, for the threat of severe weather. A few storms may reach severe criteria, meaning winds 60 mph or stronger, and small hail will be a possibility.

The cold front will bring a decent amount of rainfall to North Texas. Anywhere from a half-inch to 2 inches of rain will be possible. Heavy rain dumping quickly could lead to some isolated instances of flooding. East of the Metroplex, there is a scattered potential of flooding. In fact, the Weather Prediction Center has issued an excessive rainfall outlook to indicate the higher flooding potential.

After the front moves through, the skies will clear up, ushering in a gorgeous rest of Valentines Day and Presidents Day weekend!

As for the rest of the week, a few clouds build and temperatures will rebound into the 80s again.