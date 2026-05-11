Watch CBS News
Local News

Temperatures start below-average Monday before midweek warm up across North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

After a wet Mother's Day with radar indicating some areas having picked up over 3" of rain, Monday is off to a much drier start.

With only a slim 10% chance of a shower mainly south and east of DFW, expect a partly cloudy and refreshing start to the day.  Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s, and with a northerly airflow, humidity is low.

You may also want to grab a light jacket to start your day.

The below-average temperatures are short-lived, as they quickly climb back above average on Tuesday, then the 90s return on Wednesday. Humidity will increase throughout the week, but the workweek remains dry.

The next chance for scattered afternoon storms returns on Saturday, and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of North Texas under a slight risk of severe weather. While it is still too soon to nail down specifics and timing, it looks like a late afternoon/early evening timeframe for now.  

weather-2.png

Monday night temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s once again, and throughout the week, humidity increases, with overnight lows warming into the lower 70s by Friday. 

weather-3.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue