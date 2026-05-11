Temperatures start below-average Monday before midweek warm up across North Texas

After a wet Mother's Day with radar indicating some areas having picked up over 3" of rain, Monday is off to a much drier start.

With only a slim 10% chance of a shower mainly south and east of DFW, expect a partly cloudy and refreshing start to the day. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s, and with a northerly airflow, humidity is low.

You may also want to grab a light jacket to start your day.

The below-average temperatures are short-lived, as they quickly climb back above average on Tuesday, then the 90s return on Wednesday. Humidity will increase throughout the week, but the workweek remains dry.

The next chance for scattered afternoon storms returns on Saturday, and the Storm Prediction Center has highlighted parts of North Texas under a slight risk of severe weather. While it is still too soon to nail down specifics and timing, it looks like a late afternoon/early evening timeframe for now.

Monday night temperatures fall into the 50s and 60s once again, and throughout the week, humidity increases, with overnight lows warming into the lower 70s by Friday.