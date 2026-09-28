North Texas to see isolated storms with temperatures in the 90s to begin week; cold front may bring heavy rain

A few isolated storms are moving through parts of North Texas on Monday morning, and there is a 20% chance of additional storms throughout the day.

Despite the possible storms, North Texas will stay hot and steamy, with highs in the 90s for the 101st day in a row.

As of Sunday, DFW has had 100 consecutive days at 90° or higher, the longest streak ever. However, some big changes are on the way this week.

On Wednesday, the chance of heavy rain returns, mainly late afternoon into the night, with the potential for strong-to-severe storms. An upper-level system merges with what will be left of Hurricane Polo from the Pacific, which will bring a deluge of rain chances from Wednesday through Friday. There is a chance of rain lingering into the weekend.

Thursday and Friday are First Alert Weather days due to the threat of strong storms and the potential for flooding.

Thursday looks like it will be the wettest day with rounds of heavy rain moving across DFW, with some of the heaviest rain likely falling during the morning commute. There is a level 3/4 risk of flooding on both Wednesday and Thursday.

When all is said and done, DFW may receive anywhere from 2" to 4"+ of rainfall, which is much needed considering most of North Texas is under an extreme drought. Temperatures behind this front fall into the 70s and 80s, with overnight lows in the 60s.