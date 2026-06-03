Watch CBS News
Local News

Clouds, temperatures in the upper 80s expected as isolated rain, storm chances continue for North Texas

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
Read Full Bio
Michael Autovino

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Temperatures on Wednesday morning are about 5 to 6° cooler than on Tuesday, and this trend will continue into the afternoon.

Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs around 90° and feels-like temperatures closer to the mid-90s. 

heat.png

There is a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm on Wednesday afternoon, but coverage will be lower than on Tuesday. Rain chances will quickly start to rise on Thursday afternoon, and this trend will continue into the weekend.

3-day-forecast.png

An upper-level low moves closer from the southwest and is the main reason for increasing rain chances. You may want to start thinking about alternative plans this weekend if you plan on being outdoors. There is a low-end level ¼ risk for flooding across North Texas from Thursday through Sunday.

weekend-forecast.png

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast is trending drier. With drier conditions, expect temperatures to heat right back up to the 90s, with feels-like temperatures in the triple digits by the middle of the week. 

7-day-forecast.png

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue