Summer temperatures sticking around for North Texas, with heat indexes topping 100 this week

Feels-like temperatures to top 100 for North Texas on Sunday, most of the week ahead

Another toasty day is in store for North Texas on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy southerly winds.

Morning temperatures near 80 will rise into the mid-90s to upper 90s Sunday afternoon. Humidity will make it feel hotter, with the heat index reaching as high as 104 during the hottest part of the day.

Remember the sunblock and stay hydrated if you are planning to spend time outdoors.

High pressure will continue to keep the region dry into the middle of next week.

Temperatures will steadily warm up over the next several days, with feels-like temperatures approaching 105.