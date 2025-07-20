Watch CBS News
Local News

Summer temperatures sticking around for North Texas, with heat indexes topping 100 this week

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

Feels-like temperatures to top 100 for North Texas on Sunday, most of the week ahead
Feels-like temperatures to top 100 for North Texas on Sunday, most of the week ahead 02:26

Another toasty day is in store for North Texas on Sunday, with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy southerly winds.

Morning temperatures near 80 will rise into the mid-90s to upper 90s Sunday afternoon. Humidity will make it feel hotter, with the heat index reaching as high as 104 during the hottest part of the day.

sunday-hourly-072025.png

Remember the sunblock and stay hydrated if you are planning to spend time outdoors.

High pressure will continue to keep the region dry into the middle of next week.

Temperatures will steadily warm up over the next several days, with feels-like temperatures approaching 105.

7-day-072025.png
Brittany Rainey

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.