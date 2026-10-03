Soggy, mild Saturday in store for North Texas ahead of a warming trend next week

The heavy rain has moved through North Texas, and we're off to a soggy, mild start for Saturday.

Saturday afternoon is set to be cloudy and rainy. Waves of showers will continue heading into tonight. Highs will stay in the mid-70's.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Saturday night, a few showers continue and persist until around sunrise Sunday morning. Lows will dip into the upper-60's.

Sunday afternoon will be mostly cloudy, but expect some sunshine. We will see a few scattered showers, with highs back in the low 80s.

CBS News Texas

Next week, the sunshine returns. Highs will climb back into the mid-80s, but lows will dip into the low-to-mid 60s.