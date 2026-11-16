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Coldest temperatures so far this season to arrive in North Texas before warming up throughout the week

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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Monday morning is starting off cool, with temperatures in the 40s across most of North Texas. Jackets will be needed this morning and into the afternoon with highs in the 50s and low 60s.

As skies clear into Monday night, overnight lows will drop as far as the 30s in some parts of North Texas.

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Temperatures will steadily warm back up through the week as high pressure builds up. By Friday, the high temperaure will be back in the mid-70s.

A cold front will arrive next weekend, but will not cool temperatures very much.  Another one moves in likely on Monday which will significantly drop temperatures for Thanksgiving week.

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