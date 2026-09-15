Heat advisory in effect as North Texas looks to break a high-temperature record

North Texas faces another hot day, with temperatures in the lower triple digits and feels-like temperatures as hot as 106°.

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday. DFW will likely set a new high-temperature record, with a forecast high of 101° and the previous record of 100°.

In fact, DFW will be very close to tying or setting new records as we move throughout the week.

The fire threat is high Tuesday across the area and is elevated, especially in the western counties, where gusts up to 20 mph are possible.

By Sunday, temperatures cool down to the mid-90s and then fall to the 90° mark on Monday as a cold front moves through. Rain is possible early next week, which could break the current 61-day streak of consecutive days without measurable rainfall at DFW airport.