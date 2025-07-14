Dallas food truck to bring warm food and comfort to Central Texas flood first responders

Dallas food truck to bring warm food and comfort to Kerr County flood first responders

A Dallas food truck is proving that sometimes a grilled cheese can do more than just fill you up, it can lift you up, too.

Ruthie's Fueled by Good, a nonprofit food truck known for its mission of feeding people with kindness, is heading to Kerr County to serve first responders and families still reeling from the devastating floods.

"A sandwich may not fix everything," said founder Ashlee Kleinert. "But if we can just be there for moral support, a warm meal, and show we care, that's what matters."

With help from the Dallas Mavericks and U.S. Foods, Ruthie's will be preparing and delivering meals to those on the front lines of Central Texas flood recovery, as well as to families directly impacted by the floods.

"We'll be doing breakfast, a lot of healthy protein meals, eggs, yogurts, coffee...really whatever it is they need and want to eat," Kleinert said. "We'll work hard to provide that."

On Tuesday, employees spent time decorating the bags that will hold each warm meal with handwritten words of encouragement and support.

"When they read these bags, I want them to feel loved," said Chelmek Jackson, a Ruthie's employee. "I want them to feel seen, supported and appreciated."

Beyond meals, Ruthie's is also collecting toiletries to distribute in hygiene kits, small comforts that often mean the most during times of crisis.

The mission is nothing new for Ruthie's. The food truck has previously served healthcare workers during the pandemic and Dallas police officers following the deadly ambush in 2016.

"This is what we stand for at Ruthie's," Jackson said. "We serve grilled cheese, but we do it with love. Our mission is to uplift the community and stand with them in difficult times."

Later this week, the team will pack up the remaining hygiene kits and head to Kerr County. They're waiting for the right time to step in, when current volunteers and resources need a break, Ruthie's plans to fill the gap.

Because recovery isn't just a day or a week. It's a long road ahead. And until then, Ruthie's plans to keep showing up the only way they know how... with a little food and a lot of heart.