Watch live: Gov. Abbott gives update on response to deadly flooding in Central Texas

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott will give an update on the response to the deadly flooding in Central Texas after receiving new information from first responders Monday afternoon.

How to watch Abbott's news conference:

What: Gov. Abbott gives update on response to Central Texas floods

Date: Monday, July 14, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Online stream: Live on CBS News Texas in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device, and on the CBS News Texas YouTube channel.

Additional Central Texas counties added to federal disaster declaration

Abbott also announced on Monday that the federal government has updated President Donald Trump's disaster declaration to include Burnet, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, and Tom Green counties for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program.

"President Trump's approval of my request to add more counties to his disaster declaration is another critical step to get Texans the support they need to recover," Abbott said. "Burnet, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, and Tom Green counties are now eligible for crucial public assistance to rebuild. Texas continues to work around-the-clock to help every impacted community heal and rebuild."

Qualifying Texans in the following counties remain eligible for FEMA's Individual Assistance program: Burnet, Kerr, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362.

Abbott activates state emergency response resources as more storms threaten Central Texas

One week after severe flooding devastated Central Texas, on Friday, Abbott activated state emergency response resources in anticipation of more severe weather and potential flash flooding across Texas this weekend.

"Texas continues to stand ready to deploy all necessary resources to support Texans as severe storms move across our state," Abbott said in a news release.

The governor said swiftwater rescue boat squads from Texas A&M Task Force 1 have been deployed to assist local storm response efforts, complementing ongoing flood response and recovery operations throughout the state.

Officials ordered volunteer crews to temporarily suspend search operations near the river in Kerr County on Monday as the area hit hardest by catastrophic flash flooding on July 4 faced a renewed flood threat. Search and recovery efforts were initially paused early Sunday and later resumed, although officials continued to warn of ongoing flooding threats.