Firefighter injured, family of 4 displaced after Dallas house fire, officials say

A Dallas firefighter was injured while battling a fire that tore through a home Sunday morning, officials said.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, just before 11:40 a.m., crews were called to the blaze in the 6800 block of Woodland Drive.

When firefighters arrived at the two-story home, the flames had reached the eaves and quickly spread throughout the attic as they made their way inside.

All crews were ordered out of the home, and a second alarm was called to battle the fire from a defensive standpoint, DFR said. The fire was extinguished about an hour later.

DFR said there was a family of four inside the home when the fire started, including two adults and two children. All of them made it out safely before crews made it to the scene.

DFR said one firefighter suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his lower body while battling the fire and was taken to the hospital for evaluation and is expected to be okay.

Fire investigators believe the blaze began on an outside wall of the home, before spreading up the wall and into the attic. However, DFR said the cause is still under investigation.