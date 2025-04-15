Dallas FBI Special Agent-in-Charge reflects on first 100 Days, upcoming World Cup security

With his first 100 days as the head of the Dallas FBI office behind him, Special Agent-in-Charge Joseph Rothrock said the public may not be aware of the results, but criminals are.

"Going back to October 1, FBI Dallas has been responsible for more than 300 arrests," said Rothrock. "That's 300 either violent criminals, gang members, drug traffickers, white-collar criminals or child predators."

Rothrock touted the federal agency's recent work during a rare open discussion with the media at its Dallas headquarters.

"I'm always going to look at violent crime as the thing we need to do first," Rothrock said.

Rothrock said the FBI currently has 100 area police officers from 50 surrounding agencies assigned to 20 task forces.

"That task force will be responsible for addressing violent crimes such as homicide, robberies, and carjackings," Rothrock said.

While that work goes on, the Dallas FBI Bureau is also preparing for one of the biggest security challenges it's ever faced — when nine World Cup soccer games are played over 30 days across North Texas.

Rothrock said he's confident fans will be safe.

"There are significant challenges that come with securing not just venues for where matches, the matches will be played, training centers for teams, fan experiences and just sort of other pop up events where the community might want to rally around their team," Rothrock said.

The special agent-in-charge said his agents have also learned from recent experience how to better respond to mass casualty events and terrorism than they did 30 years ago this week after the Oklahoma City bombing.

"We demonstrate that we are able to respond to these types of events," said Rothrock. "And while it was before my arrival, I think you've seen examples of that with the Allen, Allen Mall shooting."

Rothrock would not discuss recent political turmoil at the top of the FBI, instead saying he is only focused on carrying out its mission of fighting crime.