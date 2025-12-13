Two people killed in apartment fire in Far North Dallas, officials say

Two people were killed after fire swept through an apartment in Far North Dallas early Saturday, officials said.

Dallas-Fire Rescue said at around 3:20 a.m., crews were called to the fire in the 4000 block of Frankford Road near Midway Road.

"When companies arrived on scene, they observed heavy fire coming from an apartment on the first floor of a two-story apartment building; and with reports of multiple residents potentially being trapped inside, a second alarm response was requested," said DFR spokesman Jason Evans.

Two people were inside the apartment, Evans said. One was able to get out but was taken to the hospital and later died.

A second person was found inside the apartment and was pronounced dead on the scene, Evans said.

The cause of the fire isn't known, Evans said.

The names of the victims have not been released.