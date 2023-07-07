Watch CBS News
Local News

Dallas detectives searching for man, woman who abandoned dog on Dowdy Ferry Road

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

Your Friday headlines for July 7, 2023
Your Friday headlines for July 7, 2023 02:50

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Detectives are searching for a man and woman who abandoned a dog outside on May 23.

animal-cruelty.jpg
Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115.  Dallas Police Department

Both animal cruelty suspects were caught on-camera just before 8 p.m. that night in the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road. 

Video footage shows them removing a dog from a wire crate that was inside a Blue Kia Rio hatchback. They set the dog down, get back into the car and drive off. 

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115.  

First published on July 7, 2023 / 3:28 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.