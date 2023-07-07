Dallas detectives searching for man, woman who abandoned dog on Dowdy Ferry Road

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Detectives are searching for a man and woman who abandoned a dog outside on May 23.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115. Dallas Police Department

Both animal cruelty suspects were caught on-camera just before 8 p.m. that night in the 2400 block of Dowdy Ferry Road.

Video footage shows them removing a dog from a wire crate that was inside a Blue Kia Rio hatchback. They set the dog down, get back into the car and drive off.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact DPD Crime Stoppers at 1(877)373-TIPS or Detective H. Tamez at 214-671-0115.