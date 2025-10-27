Dallas deputy thrown off I-35 overpass, seriously hurt after crash involving Ford F-150 and Tesla

A Dallas County sheriff's deputy was seriously injured early Saturday when he was struck and thrown off an overpass while investigating a crash on Interstate 35, authorities said.

The incident happened around 3:11 a.m. Saturday on northbound I-35, just north of Interstate 635 and over Harry Hines Boulevard, according to Doug Sisk, public information officer for the Dallas County Sheriff's Office.

Sisk said the deputy was investigating a crash when a Tesla driver became involved in a secondary collision at the same scene. The driver was detained and placed inside the deputy's patrol vehicle. Moments later, a Ford F-150 lost control on the slick roadway and slammed into the deputy's vehicle, which was parked at the crash site, authorities said.

The deputy, who was standing between his patrol car and the bridge railing, was hit and thrown off the overpass, landing on Harry Hines Boulevard below. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, Sisk said.

The Tesla driver, who had been sitting in the deputy's squad car, was also hurt and taken to the hospital but was later released. The F-150 driver was not impaired and will not face charges, Sisk said.

Second Dallas deputy injured in separate crash minutes later

Just minutes after the overpass incident, another Dallas County sheriff's deputy was hurt in a separate crash on northbound I-35 near Reunion Boulevard.

At about 3:19 a.m., a sheriff's squad car lost control in a curve, struck a wall and a pickup truck, and came to rest in the median, Sisk said.

The deputy was taken to a nearby hospital, treated for minor injuries, and released.