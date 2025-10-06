Dallas man to spend life in prison, admits to murdering 4-year-old Cash Gernon in 2021

A man who was accused of kidnapping and murdering 4-year-old Cash Gernon in 2021 pleaded guilty and will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Darriynn Ronnell Brown, who was 18 years old when he committed the crime, was in a Dallas County courtroom on Monday with his attorney, Heath Harris, when he made the plea.

Brown's trial was set to begin on Monday with jury selection, but Harris announced he waived the right to a jury trial, immediately making his guilty plea. The prosecution reached a plea deal where he pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, instead of the first-degree murder he was initially charged.

According to Harris, he initially planned to go forward with an insanity defense, but Brown wanted to admit to the judge that he committed the murder.

During the court appearance, Brown was with Harris, who had his arm over his shoulder the whole time. They then listened to victim impact statements from the boy's family.

"I wish you nothing but misery," said the grandmother of Gernon.

The kidnapping and murder of Cash Gernon

Gernon was at a home in Dallas on May 15, 2021 with his twin brother when he was abducted. The woman who had the child in her care, Monica Sherrod, was the girlfriend of Cash's father.

The body of Gernon was found in the 7500 block of Saddleridge Drive, about a half-mile from the home. He was lying in a pool of blood, had multiple wounds from what investigators say was "an edged weapon" and did not have on a shirt or shoes.

A jogger discovered Gernon's body. The woman told CBS News Texas that she initially thought what she was seeing was a dog, but quickly realized it wasn't.