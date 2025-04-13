Dallas Cup kicks off with energy and international participation

The hype for day one of the Dallas Cup was at an all-time high and as players made their way onto the field the energy was electric.

The tournament kicked off Sunday at the Cotton Bowl Stadium. It's become known as one of the most prestigious since it began in 1980.

This year more than 10,000 players ages 10 to 19 will be participating, and over 30 countries will be represented.

"It's really a blessing to be here because our kids love this environment," said Carl Maarman from Cape Town, South Africa.

Ivan Camargo Canales with a team from Monterrey, Mexico said, "We have high-quality players coming from all of the Monterrey teams."

International exposure

Coaches, players and parents all said the tournament is great exposure.

"We're a small club and we play local so getting exposure to other teams around the world, and how they play it's going to be great for them," said parent Rachel Anderson.

Paxton Szymanski who plays for FC Dallas said this is a great opportunity to get the attention of scouts.

"It's just a new experience for all of us, and it's really like putting us out there and it's really good for colleges," said Szymanski.

Soccer enthusiasts said events like this bring camaraderie to the soccer world and get people excited for the 2026 World Cup, especially with some matches happening in the Dallas area.

"It's exciting that it's coming to the Dallas area and other places around the country. It really gives especially girls to see what's available for them," said Paula Szymanski.

The week-long event is expected to bring in over 100,000 spectators.