Cowboys Tyler Guyton out 4-6 weeks with bone fracture ahead of season opener

Tyler Guyton helped off the field after leg injury at Cowboys training camp

Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton was hurt in practice Monday, the second injury on Dallas' offensive line in as many days.

According to multiple reports, Guyton has a broken bone in his right knee that will not require surgery and he could miss four to six weeks. The Cowboys open the season at the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4, meaning a recovery on the longer end of that timeframe would put Guyton's availability in question for that NFC East game.

Guyton, a first-round pick out of Oklahoma, started 11 games and played in 15 as a rookie last season. The Cowboys have been counting on the 6-foot-7, 325-pound Guyton taking a step forward in his second season as part of a reconfigured offensive line.

Dallas lost reserve lineman Rob Jones for two to three months because of a broken bone in his neck sustained during its first padded practice on Sunday. Jones had been competing with rookie first-round draft pick Tyler Booker to start at right guard.