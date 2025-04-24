Dallas Cowboys take guard Tyler Booker with the 12th overall pick

Tyler Booker, the standout offensive guard from Alabama, has been drafted by the Dallas Cowboys.

The #1 ranked offensive guard in the Big Green Scouting Notebook, Booker is a 21-year-old 6-5, 321-pounder with 34 ½ inch arms was a team captain and started 25 games at left guard and one game at left tackle the last two years.

Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Booker, right, poses with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after being chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. Jeff Roberson / AP

He's a big, strong Alpha male leader and says the late Cowboys Hall of Famer Larry Allen is his idol. Booker loves to play football and is described as a mauler on the field.

"It's like legal assault out there," he said. "I want to make people not like to play football."

5-star recruit from Connecticut

A native of New Haven, Connecticut, Booker went to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, where he developed into a 5-star recruit and Under Armour All-American.

He was the #10 overall recruit in the 2022 class. Booker was a Freshman All-American at Alabama, logging 420 snaps at both left guard and right guard in 2022.

He became a full-time starter the next two seasons, making 26 of 27 career starts at left guard and one at left tackle. He was named 1st team All-American in 2024 and 1st team All-SEC both seasons. With 34 ½ inch arms, Booker has great length and provides tremendous power in the run game.

He has a wide base, which enables him to anchor and stymie pass rushers, and he can be a mauler in the trenches. Paired with 2-time Pro Bowler Tyler Smith at the guard positions flanking center Cooper Beebe, the Cowboys' trenches can be greatly upgraded with the addition of Tyler Booker.

Much like Tyler Smith, Booker possesses impeccable leadership qualities.

In his words: "I'm a program guy. I will give my all."

Booker to strengthen offensive line following Zack Martin's retirement

There were more than a few position groups to address for the Cowboys with the No. 12 overall pick, but Dallas went with bolstering up the offensive line for the second year in a row.

Booker will join a young group of o-linemen who have been left in the hands of first-time head coach Brian Schottenheimer to develop.

"I saw Dallas, Texas, on my phone, and I was like, 'Oh my God, this is the call,'" said Booker.

Booker predominantly played the left guard position for the Crimson Tide but is expected to naturally transition to right guard with the recent retirement of seven-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin.

"I watched Zack Martin play a lot growing up. I would be doing myself a disservice if I tried to be another Zack Martin," said Booker.

Micah Parsons is excited about first-round pick

Micah Parsons' initial reaction to the Cowboys going with a guard on the Bleacher Report came with some laughs, but he clarified his thoughts on his new teammate's skills.

"I'm excited about the pick," said Parsons. "This guy is a beast. He is a beast. I look at him and Tyler Smith, a guard on guard with Zack Martin leaving; this is one of those picks; I mean, wow."