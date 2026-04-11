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Dallas Cowboys safety Markquese Bell arrested for drug charges in Collin County, records show

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Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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Dallas Cowboys safety Marquese Bell was arrested in Prosper on Friday after being caught with marijuana, according to Collin County jail records.

Bell now faces one felony count of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

No details have been released concerning the arrest.

CBS News Texas reached out to the Dallas Cowboys Saturday morning, in which team officials said they are aware of the arrest but are declining to comment at this time.

The safety, once undrafted, signed with the Cowboys as a free agent in 2022. Bell played in every game last season for Dallas. He signed a multi-year deal with the team in 2025. 

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