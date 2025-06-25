Dallas Cowboys to return to Oxnard, California for training camp July 22

America's Team is headed back to Oxnard, California for training camp from July 22 through August 13.

This year's camp will mark the 46th year the team has trained in Southern California and the 19th season they have spent camp at the Oxnard location.

It's also the first training camp for Brian Schottenheimer as the team's head coach – prior to replacing Mike McCarthy, Schottenheimer was offensive coordinator for two seasons.

Fans can attend all practice sessions that are open to the public for free. Entry is available on a first-come, first-served basis, the team said. Workouts take place at 11:30 a.m. PT July 22 and public entry opens two hours before practice. The rest of the practices begin at 11:45 a.m. PT.

The practices include three preseason games, the first being against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on August 9.

Training camp wraps up in Oxnard on August 13, then picks back up at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco before the team's first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at AT&T Stadium on August 16.

Selected practices at The Star will be open to the public and will be announced at a later date, according to the team.

Here's the Dallas Cowboys' training camp schedule:

Tuesday, July 22

Wednesday, July 23

Thursday, July 24

Saturday, July 26

Sunday, July 27

Monday, July 28

Wednesday, July 30

Thursday, July 31

Saturday, August 2

Monday, August 4

Tuesday, August 5 at 2 p.m. PT– open practice with Los Angeles Rams

Thursday, August 7

Friday, August 8

Saturday, August 9 at 2 p.m. PT – preseason game No. 1 at Los Angeles Rams

Tuesday, August 12

Wednesday, August 13

Saturday, August 16 at 6 p.m. CT – preseason game No. 2 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Friday, August 22 at 6 p.m. CT – preseason game No. 3 vs. Atlanta Falcons