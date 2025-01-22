Cowboys narrow down head coach search as other teams hire top candidates

DALLAS – As the top two coaching candidates in the NFL, Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, are hired by Chicago and New York, only four teams remain without a head coach, including the Cowboys.

No official interview requests were reported for either Johnson or Glenn. However, the Dallas front office has interviewed four potential candidates: Robert Saleh, Kellen Moore, Leslie Frazier, and Brian Schottenheimer.

There is significant buzz around Schottenheimer because, as of Wednesday afternoon, the Cowboys offensive coordinator is the only one of the four candidates set to have a second interview with Dallas.

Things will have to move quickly if the Cowboys want to retain any position coaches. Special teams coordinator John Fassel, for example, has officially accepted a job with the Tennessee Titans.

This serves as a reminder that no position coach from last year's staff has a contract, meaning there are many unknowns and moving parts within the Cowboys coaching staff.