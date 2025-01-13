Mike McCarthy to leave the Dallas Cowboys, team confirms

DALLAS – Mike McCarthy could not reach a contract extension agreement with the Dallas Cowboys and will be pursuing new opportunities, the team confirmed with CBS News Texas.

The Cowboys said they are letting his contract expire. It was a 4-year deal set to run out on Jan. 14.

Sports experts have argued that McCarthy's three (12-5) winning seasons may not have been a strong enough case to keep him in Dallas for a sixth season. It's no secret McCarthy and the rest of the Cowboys' coaching staff were working on the final year of each of their contracts with no guarantees for the future.

McCarthy has arguably been in the hot seat since ending last season with a gut-wrenching postseason wild-card loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The then No. 2 seed Cowboys snapped their home game winning streak that lasted for 16 months prior; more importantly, the Cowboys became the first 12-win team in three consecutive seasons to not win a conference title.

Still, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had high hopes for the 2024 season. However, injuries, including their newly signed 60 million-a-year quarterback, made reaching the playoffs nearly impossible. Despite the disappointing season, Jones continued to praise McCarthy's contributions in Dallas.

"We've had three outstanding seasons, three 12-win seasons. It doesn't take any effort on my part to look at and see the positives of what we've had as a team under Mike McCarthy."

McCarthy's five-year tenure in Dallas ends, but his overall winning record and resume, which include a Super Bowl and 12 playoff trips in 18 seasons, are expected to draw interest across the league.

McCarthy's record as Dallas Cowboys head coach

2020 - (6-10)

2021 - (12-5)

2022 - (12-5)

2023 - (12-5)

2024 - (7-10)