Despite major changes in the offseason, the Dallas Cowboys defense is near the bottom of the league once again after 10 games of the 2026 NFL season. The struggling unit 30th in points allowed per game and dead last in both rushing yards and total yards allowed per game.

Fresh off their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, that saw the Cowboys' longtime rival rack up 46 points and nearly 600 yards of offense, owner and general manager Jerry Jones faced renewed questions about the defense as he made his weekly radio appearance on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday morning.

When host Shan Shariff asked Jones if the team was "evaluating any adjustments" rookie defensive coordinator Christian Parker's "roles and responsibilities," Jones declined to give a straight answer.

"We're talking about that, but I'm not going to talk about it here. But we are talking about those things," he said.

Jones also declined to address what changes to the defense might look like as the prepare to host the 1-8 Tennessee Titans this weekend.

As for the 49ers game, Jones said there were some fundamental issues that contributed to the loss.

"We need to tackle better, that is important to us. I thought we were matched up in some cases that were a mismatch. I don't want to take anything away from the fact that we were playing an outstanding team, and we've got to be able to compete in those areas that we were shorthanded against an outstanding team," Jones said. "We were going to have to play our best game of the year in every phase, and we didn't do it."

Cowboys fans have become used to watching a bad defense, especially after last season's historically poor performance that saw coordinator Matt Eberflus fired. Jones and head coach Brian Schottenheimer brought in Christian Parker from the Philadelphia Eagles as the new defensive coordinator, and spent two 1st-round draft picks on defensive players.

After struggling in their first five games, the Cowboys also brought former head coach Mike Pettine out of retirement to serve as a senior assistant to Parker. Jones said Pettine has been a positive influence on Parker.

"He thinks the world of Parker. ... He's been a head coach. He's been a defensive coordinator. So some of the things that you might look to and say, boy, you wish Parker had little more of, that ... years of experience making the calls. [Pettine] adds that to the table. And yes, we've seen some real positives from that," Joines said.

Jerry Jones on 49ers fans at AT&T Stadium

Another storyline to come out of Sunday's game was the sheer volume of fans wearing red and cheering for the 49ers in the stands at AT&T Stadium. Jones was asked if it bothered him that so many Cowboys fans decided to sell their tickets to the game. He said he was not surprised and he did not blame the fans for taking advantage of high ticket prices on the secondary market.

San Francisco 49ers fans look on prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 15, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. Ron Jenkins / Getty Images

"Almost the entire stadium have seat license. And so they technically own those seats. And so they're, for the most part, fans that have been out there for years and years and years. But a lot of times our ticket holders will but maybe take two or three key games a year and will sell those tickets and make up for the rest of all they paid for the season tickets. That happens a lot," Jones said.

"I did notice the noise against us died down when we were doing good things, and when we weren't doing them it reached other octaves of enthusiasm for the 49ers. So if we could have just had a few more big plays, that would solve a lot of the things we're talking about right now."