49ers outlast Cowboys 46-40 as Purdy, McCaffrey deliver explosive TDs

Brock Purdy threw touchdown passes of 74 and 66 yards to Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel ran 70 yards for a score on a reverse and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Dallas Cowboys 46-40 on Sunday.

The Cowboys had cut a 19-point deficit to six in the final four minutes when McCaffrey ran away from edge rusher Von Miller on third down, caught a pass over the middle and sprinted untouched to the end zone for the second time. That 66-yarder was the clincher.

Playing on the road in front of plenty of red-clan fans among a sellout crowd of 93,715, the 49ers improved to 8-1 for the second time in the past 15 years, joining the 2019 team that reached the Super Bowl.

Dak Prescott tied his career high with five TD passes, and George Pickens caught a career-high three for the Cowboys (4-6), who fell short again in trying to win consecutive games under second-year coach Brian Schottenheimer. It has happened just once — a three-game run last November.

The reverse to Samuel completely fooled the Dallas defense, and the receiver did a forward flip into the end zone. That followed backup running back Kaelon Black's punishing 25-yard TD run to start the second half.

The 49ers had 584 yards offense — their fifth most in franchise history and the third most the Cowboys have ever allowed.

Purdy was 22 of 28 for a career-best 389 yards, plenty of those coming early when coverage broke down as the fifth-year QB scrambled.

It was most evident when he escaped the pocket to his right, stopped about a yard from the line of scrimmage and found McCaffrey 15 yards downfield. The star running back sprinted the remaining 60 yards to put San Francisco in front for good at 17-16 in the second quarter, not long after Dallas kicker Brandon Aubrey missed an extra point.

It didn't take the NFC leaders long to put another underachieving Dallas team on the ropes in the second half.

Black ran over rookie safety Caleb Downs, then didn't go down with cornerback Cobie Durant trying to pry the ball loose while making the tackle. The rookie back eventually broke free for his second TD of the season.

Samuel, who returned after missing three games with a hamstring injury, already had an 11-yard scoring catch when he took a reverse pitch from Black, had a free path to the San Francisco sideline with Purdy among the blockers and was lightly touched by Dallas linebacker Shemar James Sr. about 30 yards from the end zone.

McCaffrey, who had a 16-yard scoring run before his second long TD catch, finished with 223 scrimmage yards (161 receiving, 62 rushing).

Prescott was 30 of 51 for 343 yards with TDs of 35, 39 and 5 yards to Pickens, who had a season-high 145 yards. Ryan Flournoy and CeeDee Lamb had the other scoring grabs.

49ers: CB Renardo Green, who was active after being listed as questionable with a back injury, exited in the second half.

Cowboys: CB DaRon Bland injured an ankle in the first half and didn't return. ... DT Otito Ogbonnia exited in the second quarter after injuring a finger on the play when he recorded the second half-sack of his career. ... RG Tyler Booker had an ankle injury and was replaced by T.J. Bass.

49ers: Play Minnesota in Mexico City in primetime next Sunday.

Cowboys: Host Tennessee next Sunday.