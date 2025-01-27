Dallas Cowboys introduce new head coach Brian Schottenheimer: "Time to get to work"

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys introduced new head coach Brian Schottenheimer during a press conference Monday morning.

Schottenheimer, the team's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons, was officially named head coach on Friday, 10 days after former head coach Mike McCarthy's contract expired.

"Mike left good stuff behind. One of them is Brian," Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "Mike's a good coach. It was time for a change."

Jones also addressed the criticism from fans about their choice in a head coach and why it took as long as it did.

"I get my ass kicked over needing people in my comfort zone," Jones said. "Without this thing being about me in any way, if you don't think I can't operate out my comfort zone, you are so wrong."

The job will be Schottenheimer's first time taking over an entire team, but he has 14 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, with stints on four different teams since 2006. He has also been a quarterbacks coach in the NFL.

Schottenheimer is the 10th head coach in Dallas Cowboys history. The team and Schottenheimer agreed to terms Friday evening after two extensive interviews earlier in the week.

Schottenheimer said he's looking forward to continuing the legacy and tradition of the Cowboys.

His father, Marty Schottenheimer, was a head coach in the NFL for 21 years. He retired from coaching in 2006 and died in 2021 at age 77.

"My father was a legendary coach," he said. "[If he was here now] he'd say, 'Brian, the easy part is over. Time to get to work.'"

In choosing Schottenheimer, the Cowboys passed on other candidates like Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was a player and coach for the Cowboys. The team also interviewed former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

"I'm not doing this by myself. I have an incredible support," Schottenheimer said. "My message to the Cowboys fans and communities is, we're going to do this together and build it together."

Jones reiterated that he's "all in" and said this is the best way to go to the playoffs and win.

"Our fans have been very patient," Jones said. "I'm appreciative of them and their support and their interest in the Dallas Cowboys."

Watch the full press conference in the player above.