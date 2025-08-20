Watch CBS News
Watch Live: Dallas Cowboys host open practice at The Star

The Dallas Cowboys are back from Oxnard and are now continuing their training camp at their headquarters, The Star in Frisco.

The team is hosting an open practice at The Star in Frisco this Wednesday, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. 

CBS News Texas is proud to be the Official Cowboys Station and we will stream the open practice on our streaming channel. 

You can watch that live from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. on the CBS News app. Just look for the Texas section. 

