Dallas County Sheriff's Office searching for Good Samaritan

DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Dallas County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance to find a Good Samaritan.

On June 16, between 12 a.m. and 1 a.m., a man fell out of a white Chevrolet pickup truck, suffering a fatal head wound. It happened at Lawson Road, just north of Devil's Bowl Speedway and across from Catfish Corner in Mesquite.

Officials say they believe a Good Samaritan in a white SUV stopped to assist the injured man by helping him back into the truck.

The man was taken to Baylor Hospital in Sunnyvale where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as 21-year-old Carlos Vazquez.

If you have any information about the incident or if you are the Good Samaritan, contact the sheriff's office at VCU@dallascounty.org or Det. J. Chaney at 214-589-2323.