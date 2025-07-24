Dallas County reports first heat-related death of the 2025 season

Dallas reports first heat-related death of the 2025 season

Dallas County is reporting the first heat-related death of the 2025 season.

According to the Dallas County Health and Human Services, the victim was a man in his 60s with unknown pre-existing medical conditions. DCHHS said additional information will not be released to protect the identity of the victim.

"We are very saddened to report our first confirmed heat-related death this season," said Dr. Philip Huang, Director of DCHHS. "As high temperatures continue to impact North Texas, DCHHS urges residents to take this tragic incident as a reminder to prioritize heat safety and protect themselves and others—especially older adults, children, and individuals with chronic health conditions."

DCHHS recommends the following safety precautions:

Stay hydrated. Drinking water every hour when it's hot outside and even when you are not thirsty.

Avoid alcohol on hot days.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing and limit outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day (usually 3–7 p.m.).

Stay in air-conditioned indoor locations. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in the shade.

Never leave people or pets in a parked car.

Dallas County residents without working air conditioning may qualify for an emergency A/C window unit, DCHHS said, and are encouraged to call 214-819-1909 to apply.

Warning signs of a heat stroke

The Texas Department of Public Safety advises to learn the warning signs for heatstroke. That includes headache, fainting, lack of sweating, rapid pulse and confusion. If someone is experiencing these symptoms, immediate medical attention could be life-saving.

Vehicle safety in the heat of summer

Summer is vacation season for many while kids are out of school. DPS shared the following ways to prepare your vehicle before hitting the road.

Get your vehicle's battery, engine and tires checked before hitting the road – extreme heat can affect a car and make it difficult to start or even cause a blowout as heat makes air expand.

Windshield wiper blades might also need to be replaced as rubber is vulnerable to extreme heat.

Change the vehicle's air filter and check the refrigerant to make sure the air conditioning system makes it through the summer.

Just like in the winter months, DPS advises having an emergency kit in your vehicle. This kit should include a cell phone battery charger, flashlight, jumper cables, first aid kit, water and non-perishable food.