Inmate tries to escape custody by climbing through Dallas hospital's ceiling, deputies say

An inmate who was in the custody of the Dallas County Sheriff's Office reportedly tried to make an escape on Sunday by trying to climb through a hospital's ceiling.

The sheriff's office said the 36-year-old inmate, who is accused of aggravated robbery, was being treated in a room at Charlton Methodist Medical Center in Dallas. At the time, the inmate was wearing leg restraints and was being monitored by a deputy.

The inmate, according to the sheriff's office, asked to use a bathroom and was escorted to one by a deputy. However, the sheriff's office said the inmate removed a ceiling tile while inside and climbed into the ceiling to try to escape custody.

The sheriff's office said as soon as the inmate's absence was discovered, Methodist Hospital Police were immediately alerted. Dallas Police and a K-9 unit from the DeSoto Police Department also responded.

Deputies said an on-site building engineer at the hospital told them that the ceiling space was limited to a specific area, prompting law enforcement to track the inmate through the limited space. The sheriff's office said the inmate heard the K-9 unit and surrendered, being taken back into custody without further incident.

Nobody was hurt during the incident, which remains under investigation. The sheriff's office said the inmate, who was not publicly identified in a news release shared on Monday, is expected to face additional charges tied to the attempted escape.