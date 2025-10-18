Two firefighters hospitalized after intense Dallas condo fire damages top floor, officials say

Two Dallas firefighters were hospitalized for minor injuries Saturday afternoon following a fast-moving blaze at a three-story condominium complex on Gaston Avenue, according to officials.

The injuries occurred during overhaul procedures — the final phase of firefighting that begins after the main fire is extinguished.

Flames spread through roof

The fire broke out shortly before 2:45 p.m. and was initially visible from a top-floor balcony. It quickly spread, with flames seen coming through the roof, fire officials said.

Firefighters shifted to a defensive posture as the fire intensified. A second alarm was requested, and crews were ordered to evacuate the building.

Top floor heavily damaged

Approximately 45 to 50 firefighters responded to the scene. The blaze was declared extinguished at 3:56 p.m., officials said.

While the exact number of units impacted was not immediately known, Dallas Fire-Rescue said significant damage was reported to most of the top floor. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist displaced residents.

No resident injuries reported

No injuries were reported among residents, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.