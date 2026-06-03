Dallas weighs costly City Hall repairs as debate over future intensifies

With the Dallas Mavericks now planning a move to Valley View, some city leaders and residents see an opening to rethink redevelopment around Dallas City Hall – even as the building's future remains uncertain.

On Wednesday, City Council members reviewed two major repair proposals for City Hall, each costing more than half a billion dollars. The discussion marked the second phase of the city's proposed repair program.

Many residents have strong opinions about what should happen to the building and the land it occupies, but whether to preserve City Hall or redevelop the site remains unresolved.

"We built it, we paid for it, it's our heritage," said Dolores Levy Serroka, who wants to save the building. "I appreciate history, but people must understand that it's not just for the moment. It's not a disposable entity, and if we forget city hall, then we forget everything about Dallas and its past."

Two timelines, both expensive

Consultants presented two options. Option A would fully renovate the building over about six years while keeping parts of City Hall open during construction. Option B would extend the project over 10 years, keeping the building open the entire time.

One consulting team estimated the cost at about $532 million for the six‑year plan or about $557 million for the 10‑year plan. A second team projected even higher totals, ranging from $591 million to $611 million. The work would include roof repairs, plumbing and electrical upgrades, generator replacements, and other infrastructure improvements.

Some argue the investment is too steep.

"I'm thinking about the next generation of Dallasites, that want to move to a city with a vibrant cultural infrastructure," said Adam Kraus, a downtown property owner. "Why should we spend over half $1 billion on a building that has discouraged any type of vibrancy around it. It is the same vacant parking lots today that existed 50 years ago."

Redevelopment ideas gain traction

Council members are not expected to choose between the two plans immediately, but the information will guide future decisions.

With the Mavericks' planned relocation to Valley View, some believe the shift could spark a broader reimagining of the area around City Hall. Others remain firmly opposed to any plan that involves demolition.

"I agree we need to take care of downtown, but tearing down city hall is not the solution," Levy Serroka said.