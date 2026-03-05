Dallas City Council votes to explore options, putting off decision on fate of Dallas City Hall

After a marathon meeting on Wednesday that stretched into Thursday morning, the Dallas City Council did not make a final decision on what to do about the troubled City Hall building. Instead, councilmembers decided to further explore all of their options, which include staying in City Hall, leaving City Hall or redevelop the building and the land it sits on.

The vote, which took place after 1 a.m. on Thursday, followed hours of comment from citizens opposed to tearing down the 47-year-old building as well as heated discussion among the councilmembers.

Cost estimate tops $1 billion

A city report issued in February estimated bringing the building up to modern standards could cost as much as $1.1 billion over the next two decades and would require the building to be vacated for at least five years, officials said.

Opponents pointed out the actual cost for repairs would stand at $329 million, and disputed it would need to be vacant for that long.

The building, designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei, opened in 1978. It has been praised by preservationists as an irreplaceable example of modernist architecture.

"It's our building," Pastor Bryan Carter told the council. "If you want to fix it, fix it, but be honest with your soul. Are you really wanting to tear it down for the city or some billionaire who wants a stadium?"

The fate of the building had been in doubt since November 2025. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson told CBS News Texas at the time he wanted to see all the facts before making a decision.

Mayor Johnson weighs in

But in a newsletter sent on Sunday, Johnson said a "transformational opportunity stands before Dallas in shaping the future of our city center."

"The truth is that the traditional 'central business district' is not relevant in a 21st-century economy," Johnson wrote. "Companies no longer need to cluster their offices downtown to operate effectively. Across North Texas, businesses of all types are thriving—anchored, of course, by Dallas."

The fate of the aging structure appeared all but certain after the release of last month's report.

Report details problems

In more than 1,000 pages of documents, officials detailed structural problems throughout the building, including water intrusion and localized concrete deterioration, and cracking and other failures where City Hall connects to its attached parking garage.

While "no evidence of widespread structural instability was observed at the time of the assessment, deficiencies were localized and need to be addressed," the report said.

The city pegs immediate urgent repairs at $329 million, but the costs would climb sharply to bring the building fully up to date.

The report highlighted hundreds of areas in the building that are not compliant with requirements under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Repairs over the years have been patchwork, the report said, making it necessary to replace the HVAC system and the roof. Features in the building, along with its technology, are obsolete, it says.