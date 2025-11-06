Dallas mayor says city should consider moving out of iconic City Hall even if it was designed by renowned architect

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said he wants to see all the facts before weighing in on what to do with City Hall: either move out of the 47-year-old building designed by renowned architect I.M. Pei — or stay and potentially spend nearly $600 million for repairs and maintenance over the next decade.

"I know we have issues because I work in the building every day with City Hall," said Johnson.

Dallas mayor weighs options for City Hall: stay or relocate?

Earlier this week, a city council committee recommended that staff determine the costs and feasibility of moving city hall to another building.

"The building has some serious issues, and if those numbers are correct, that's something we really have to think about," Johnson said. "We can't just take off the table the possibility of moving from City Hall because a famous architect designed the building."

The mayor has said he's seen firsthand some of the issues City Hall has.

"Gosh, I feel like every other week we get an email about some part of the wall we can't use because it's flooded," said Johnson. "It's got serious water penetration issues and leak issues. I'm not sure anybody could really maintain this building very well without spending a really astronomical amount of money."

Some residents urged council members to save the current City Hall, while others have said it could be a potential site for a new arena for the Dallas Mavericks.

When asked if he's open to that idea, Johnson said, "Look, I'm open to that discussion if we get to that point. Right now, we have a really serious decision to make about whether or not we want to put $600 million into trying to stabilize this building, or we want to move on from it."

Keeping the Dallas Mavericks and Stars in Dallas

With their leases set to expire at the American Airlines Center in 2031, the Dallas Mavericks have said they want to build a new arena and are exploring locations in Dallas. The Dallas Stars are considering their options, which reportedly include moving to another city. The mayor said he wants both teams to remain in Dallas.

When asked what he is doing to keep them and prevent them from leaving Dallas, he said, "I want them to know that we want them here. I want them to know that we are not a city that's sort of indifferent to sports. We love our sports teams. We're sort of a sports crazy city."

He said the business of sports is changing, and that teams want more than just a good deal on a lease at a city-owned arena.

"Everything from retail development and stores and restaurants to hotels to gaming, all kinds of things now. We are going to do everything we can to compete, and I think people also need to be aware that cities are competing for these entities."

The future of DART

Johnson also discussed the future of DART as the cities of Farmers Branch, Plano, Highland Park, and Irving consider withdrawing from the transit agency.

"It's a concern. But again, there's a theme here. At the end of the day, entities are doing what's in their perceived best interest. It comes down to money, and it comes down to control."

Johnson said he believes the cities are moving too quickly.

"I would think that the right choice for everyone and including them, would be to give the negotiations a little more time. I just think it could be a hasty decision."

He also had a message for DART.

"This is a wakeup call to them. They've got to do a better job of creating value for all the member cities."

The mayor said he and the city of Dallas want DART to succeed and that the region as a whole benefits from its rail and bus service.