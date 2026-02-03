Mahjong fundraiser helps support Dallas Children's Advocacy Center's work with abuse victims

Last year, there were more than 25,000 reports of child abuse in Dallas County. The Dallas Children's Advocacy Center, or DCAC, helped serve more than 12,000 of the most severe cases.

Despite the seriousness of the issue, the organization is preparing for its annual Mahjong for a Mission fundraiser — an event that blends elements of dominoes and poker.

For those unfamiliar with the game, the fast‑moving tiles can look confusing. But participant Laura Black says it's easier than it looks.

"You don't have to be a good player. The very first time I came to mahjong for a mission, I didn't know how to, and I still had a great time," Black said.

Event supports critical services

Black, who chairs this year's event, won a practice round as the group prepared for the fundraiser. She said the event is a fun way to support an incredibly difficult cause.

"We actually handle here at DCAC the most severe abuse imaginable, so anything that has elevated to the criminal level. So that's sexual abuse, severe neglect or physical abuse, that is children who have been trafficked, and that is children that have witnessed a homicide," said Jen LeBlanc, DCAC's chief advancement officer.

Multidisciplinary care for children

The organization coordinated a multidisciplinary team for nearly 10,000 children in Dallas County last year.

"We bring together CPS, law enforcement, medical professionals, therapy, and advocacy groups to surround the child and family after the abuse has taken place," LeBlanc said.

Fundraising helps sustain treatment

That level of comprehensive care is costly, which is why DCAC relies on events like Mahjong for a Mission. Last year's fundraiser brought in $90,000 – enough to provide care for 12 children.

Black, who also volunteers at the center, said she has seen firsthand how specialized therapy can transform a child's life.

"Knowing that she started coming and being afraid. As she had her therapy sessions here, you could tell she became less afraid, she became more confident, and that shows what they're doing here at DCAC works," Black said.